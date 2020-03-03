

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) announced Tuesday an accelerated timeline for developing its DNA vaccine INO-4800 to address COVID-19, the respiratory infection the World Health Organization (WHO) has designated a Public Health Emergency of International Concern of the highest level.



According to WHO, approximately 89,000 cases have been reported globally with more than 3,000 deaths.



The company said it is planning to begin human clinical trials in the U.S. in April and soon thereafter in China and South Korea, where the outbreak is impacting the most people. It plans to deliver one million doses by year end with existing resources and capacity.



However, the company added that it will need additional resources to scale up to make enough doses to help protect Americans from COVID-19 as well as to lead global efforts to curtail this virus.



Imovio President & CEO Dr. Joseph Kim shared this accelerated timeline at the U.S. Coronavirus Task Force meeting at the White House on March 2. Imovio is the only company with a Phase 2 vaccine for a related coronavirus that causes Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS).



