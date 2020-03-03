

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The coronavirus death toll in the United States has risen to six, and infections crossed 100 as the outbreak that started in China continues to spread to more countries.



All the casualties in the U.S. were reported in Kirkland, a suburb of Seattle in Washington.



The first two patients died at Evergreen Health Medical Center, a hospital in Kirkland, while four other victims were residents at the Life Care Center, a long-term nursing care facility in the same city.



There are at least 18 confirmed cases of coronavirus symptoms in the state, and evidence suggests the virus may have spread undetected there.



In all, the number of coronavirus cases increased to 102, and cases were reported from 15 states.



This include 45 passengers of the cruise ship Diamond Princess, and 3 Americans who traveled to China's Wuhan. All of them were repatriated to the United States.



On Sunday, Florida declared a public health emergency due to two cases of coronavirus.



The death toll in China is nearing 30000, and infections crossed 80000.



New cases and deaths are slowing down in Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak.



Iran, the second worst-affected country, has reported 2,336 confirmed cases and 77 deaths.



Pope Francis, who was suspected to be infected after falling ill, was reported to have tested negative for the coronavirus.



Ukraine reported its first COVID-19 case Tuesday.



France shut down more than 100 schools in a bid to contain coronavirus.



Japan's Olympics minister Seiko Hashimoto told the parliament that the postponement of the Olympic Games, which is scheduled to be held in July, is technically possible under IOC contract.



The world was in 'uncharted territory', according to the World Health Organization.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX