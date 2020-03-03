

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia is on Wednesday scheduled to release Q4 numbers for gross domestic product, highlighting a busy day in Asia-Pacific economic activity. GDP is expected to gain 0.4 percent on quarter and 2.0 percent on year after rising 0.4 percent on quarter and 1.7 percent on year in the previous three months.



Australia also will see February data for the Performance of Construction Index from AiG; in January, the index score was 41.3.



China will see February results for the services and composite indexes from Caixin; in January, their scores were 51.8 and 51.9, respectively.



Japan will see final February numbers for the services and composite indexes from Jibun Bank; their previous scores were 46.7 and 47.0, respectively.



New Zealand will provide January figures for building permits; in December, permits were up 9.9 percent.



Malaysia will provide January data for imports, exports and trade balance. In December, imports were worth 73.82 billion ringgit and exports were at 86.40 billion ringgit for a trade surplus of 12.58 billion ringgit.



The Philippines will release February figures for consumer prices; in January, overall inflation was up 0.6 percent on month and 2.9 percent on year, while core CPI gained an annual 3.3 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX