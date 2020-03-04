

MARTINSRIED (dpa-AFX) - MorphoSys AG (MOR) and Incyte Corp. (INCY) said that their joint collaboration and license agreement for the further development and global commercialization of MorphoSys' investigational compound tafasitamab has received antitrust clearance and becomes effective today.



The agreement becoming effective triggers the $750 million upfront payment by Incyte to MorphoSys, as well as Incyte's equity investment into MorphoSys of $150 million in new American Depositary Shares within the defined timelines.



The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently accepted filing of MorphoSys' Biologics License Application for tafasitamab in combination with lenalidomide for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and granted Priority Review. The Prescription Drug User Fee Act goal date is August 30, 2020.



