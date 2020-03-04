

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen unveiled the first look of its new all-electric compact SUV ID.4, a near production concept car. The new ID.4 will be launched this year, intensifying the competition among electric SUVs of major automakers worldwide. The company plans to produce and sell the new SUV in Europe, China and the U.S.



The German auto major provided the details of the brand's first all-electric SUV during a webcast following the cancellation of the Geneva Motor Show.



The ID.4, which evolved from 'ID. CROZZ' showcar, follows in the tracks of the ID.3, which is not yet available for sale in Europe.



The new SUV will be the second model based on the new modular electric drive matrix or MEB. It will be a carbon-neutral vehicle. The design of the zero-emission SUV is particularly aerodynamic, and will boost the ID.4's range to up to 500 kilometres.



The ID.4 will initially be launched with rear-wheel drive, while the company will add an electric all-wheel drive version to the portfolio at a later date.



The ID.4's compact, electric drive technology claims to offer plenty of interior space. The fully digital cockpit is operated primarily using touch surfaces and intelligent, intuitive voice control.



Volkswagen noted that its ID.4 and ID.3 vehicles are major milestones in its efforts to become entirely carbon-neutral by 2050, in line with the Paris climate agreement. Volkswagen is investing one billion euros to electrify its model range while also offering an increasing number of hybrid vehicles.



During the webcast, Volkswagen also talked about its new models with hybrid drive, including the new Touareg R04, which is a near production concept car. The vehicle, which will also be powered by an efficient plug-in hybrid system, is deemed to be the most powerful Volkswagen model in future.



Further, Volkswagen highlighted the new Golf GTE, another concept car nearing production, its plug-in hybrid drive, and the new Golf GTD, which generates significantly lower nitrogen oxide.



U.S. automajor Ford in November last year had unveiled its all-electric, 'Mustang-inspired SUV', which will come to market in late 2020. The vehicle is expected to have a targeted EPA-estimated range of at least 300 miles.



Ford is in deal with Volkswagen to use the German company's electric vehicle architecture and MEB to design and build at least one high-volume fully electric vehicle in Europe for customers, starting in 2023.



