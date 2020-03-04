

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Smith (DS) plc (SMDS.L), in its trading update fot the period since 1 November 2019, said that trading continues to progress well despite macro-economic uncertainty.



Group like-for-like corrugated box volume growth has increased during the second half of our financial year, with good performances in Iberia, Eastern Europe and the UK.



The company noted that its domestic US business remains robust, although the negative impact of lower US paper export prices remains ongoing, due to reduced demand from China. However, increasing packaging capacity at the new site will progressively reduce its exposure to this market.



The company expects to deliver a margin in the full year in line with that achieved in the first half.



