

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Legal & General plc (LGEN.L) reported profit before tax attributable to equity holders of 2.08 billion pounds for the year ended 31 December 2019, flat with prior year. Earnings per share from continuing operations increased to 30.36 pence from 29.92 pence. Excluding items, operating profit from continuing divisions rose 17% to 2.51 billion pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 28.66 pence, up 16% from 24.74 pence.



Fiscal year 2019 net premiums earned increased to 11.69 billion pounds from 10.73 billion pounds, last year.



The Board has recommended a final dividend of 12.64 pence giving a full year dividend of 17.57 pence, up 7% from last year.



