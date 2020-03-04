Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 04.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851584 ISIN: GB0005603997 Ticker-Symbol: LGI 
Tradegate
04.03.20
09:03 Uhr
3,020 Euro
-0,126
-4,01 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,035
3,091
10:10
3,054
3,079
10:10
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LEGAL & GENERAL
LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC3,020-4,01 %