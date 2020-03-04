

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Devro plc (DVO.L) reported a pretax loss of 21.8 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2019 compared to profit of 17.5 million pounds, previous year. Loss per share was 24.8 pence compared to profit of 7.4 pence. The Group recorded an operating loss on a statutory basis, largely as a result of the review of the global manufacturing footprint. Underlying operating profit was 39.1 million pounds, marginally below last year. Underlying earnings per share was 15.2 pence compared to 14.4 pence.



Fiscal year 2019 revenue declined to 250.0 million pounds from 253.4 million pounds, last year. Group volumes were flat, for the fiscal year period.



The Board proposed a final dividend of 6.3 pence per share, bringing the total for the year to 9.0 pence per share. The dividend will be paid on 7 May 2020, to those shareholders on the register at 27 March 2020.



