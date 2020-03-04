

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BATM Advanced Communications Ltd (BVC.L) reported that its net profit after tax attributable to equity holders of the parent for the year ended 31 December 2019 increased to $3.9 million from $0.4 million last year. Earnings per share grew to 0.92 cents from 0.09 cents in the prior year.



Profit before tax was $4.78 million up from $1.21 million in the prior year.



Annual revenue grew to $123.4 million from $119.6 million in the prior year. On a constant currency basis, revenue for 2019 would have been $126.5 million.



BATM expects to report results for full year 2020 in line with market expectations and the Board continues to look to the future with confidence.



