Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 04.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 901876 ISIN: IL0010849045 Ticker-Symbol: BAV 
Stuttgart
04.03.20
08:01 Uhr
0,498 Euro
+0,019
+3,97 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
1-Jahres-Chart
BATM ADVANCED COMMUNICATIONS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BATM ADVANCED COMMUNICATIONS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BATM ADVANCED COMMUNICATIONS
BATM ADVANCED COMMUNICATIONS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BATM ADVANCED COMMUNICATIONS LTD0,498+3,97 %