

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Elementis plc (ELM.L) reported profit before income tax of $61.0 million for the year ended 31 December 2019 compared to $65.4 million, previous year. Earnings per share from continuing operations in cents was 7.9 compared to 9.5. Adjusted operating profit declined 7% to $123 million. Adjusted earnings per share in cents was 12.4 compared to 16.9.



Fiscal year 2019 revenue increased to $873.6 million from $822.2 million, last year. The Group said the increase in revenue was driven by contribution from the recently acquired Talc business more than offsetting declines in other businesses.



The Board recommended a total ordinary dividend of 8.55 cents per share. The final dividend will be paid on 29 May 2020 to shareholders on the register at 1 May 2020.



