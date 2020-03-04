

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's retail sales grew at the fastest pace in eleven months in January, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



Retail sales grew a calendar-adjusted 7.6 percent year-on-year in January, after a 6.0 percent increase in December.



The latest growth in sales was the fastest since February, when it was 9.2 percent.



Sales of non-food products grew 13.8 percent and those of food, drinks and tobacco and automotive fuel increased by 4.9 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.



On a non-adjusted basis, retail sales rose 7.6 percent annually in January after a 6.7 percent increase in the previous month.



