

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone retail sales expanded in January reversing a fall in the previous month, data from Eurostat showed on Wednesday.



Retail turnover increased 0.6 percent from December, when sales were down 1.1 percent. The monthly growth rate came in line with expectations.



Sales of food, drinks and tobacco advanced 0.7 percent and that of non-food products climbed 0.4 percent. Automotive fuel sales were up 1.9 percent.



On a yearly basis, retail sales growth remained unchanged at 1.7 percent in January. Economists had forecast a slower growth of 1.1 percent.



