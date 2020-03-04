

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Whole Foods Market, the supermarket chain owned by e-commerce giant Amazon, is recalling select Green Chile Chicken Tamales across multiple states due to undeclared milk, a known allergen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a statement.



The agency noted that people with allergy or severe sensitivity to milk could be exposed to serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. However, the company has not received any reports of allergic reactions related to these products.



The tamales that contain milk were sold in plastic containers and in family-style meal kits with Whole Foods Market scale labels. The products were also available on the self-serve hot bar and from the chef's case.



Green Chile Chicken Tamale Family Meal, Chef's Case and Packaged have best by date through March 7. The recall also includes Green Chile Chicken Tamale, Frozen with best by date of March 31 and Hot Bar with best by date of March 1.



The affected products were sold at Whole Foods Market stores across 24 states including Alabama, Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, and Texas, among others.



The company said the customers can get a full refund for the affected products with a valid receipt.



In similar incidents, Choice Products USA, LLC in late February had recalled Peanut Butter Cookie Dough as milk chocolate chips contain undeclared milk.



Fresno, California-based Sierra Soups recently called back 'Pasta e Fagioli' soup mix for concerns of undeclared gluten, and Astrochef, LLC recalled pepperoni stuffed pizza sandwich for undeclared soy.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX