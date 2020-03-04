

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) announced earnings for fourth quarter that declined from last year.



The company's profit totaled $83.13 million, or $1.29 per share. This compares with $96.94 million, or $1.42 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. reported adjusted earnings of $83.89 million or $1.31 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.7% to $1.18 billion from $1.16 billion last year.



Abercrombie & Fitch Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $83.89 Mln. vs. $91.64 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.31 vs. $1.35 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.23 -Revenue (Q4): $1.18 Bln vs. $1.16 Bln last year.



