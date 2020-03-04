Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 04.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 903016 ISIN: US0028962076 Ticker-Symbol: AFT 
Tradegate
04.03.20
13:31 Uhr
11,722 Euro
+0,366
+3,22 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,866
12,318
14:45
11,830
12,134
14:44
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ABERCROMBIE & FITCH
ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO11,722+3,22 %