

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Netflix is hosting a week-long live comedy festival in Los Angeles this spring.



Netflix Is A Joke Fest, which promises more than 100 shows with many of the biggest names in comedy, will kick off on April 27.



Produced by Netflix in association with Live Nation, the star-filled celebration of comedy will feature live stand-up shows, special events and activations with Netflix comedians and artists from around the world.



The lineup of comedians that Netflix announced include Ali Wong, Amy Schumer, Bill Burr, Dave Chappelle, David Letterman, Jamie Foxx, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, Kevin Hart, Martin Lawrence, Sebastian Maniscalco and the cast of Schitt's Creek.



The fest will also include 'STAND OUT: An LGBTQ+ Celebration' with Alan Carr, Hannah Gadsby, Margaret Cho, Rosie O'Donnell, Sandra Bernhard and Wanda Sykes appearing as headliners.



On May 3, the Joke Fest will conclude with the inaugural edition of The Hall, a hall of fame ceremony honoring the greatest artists of stand-up comedy.



Comedy legends George Carlin, Richard Pryor, Joan Rivers and Robin Williams will be inducted into hall of fame.



The best contemporary comedians such as Dave Chappelle, Kevin Hart, Chris Rock, Billy Crystal, Whoopi Goldberg, Jerry Seinfeld, Sarah Silverman and Wanda Sykes will perform at the event, titled, 'The Hall: Honoring the Greats of Stand-Up.'



Netflix said The Hall will have a physical home in a newly designed wing of the National Comedy Center in Jamestown, New York.



It will be taped at The Ace Theater in Downtown LA for streaming on Netflix in May.



Tickets for all events across the festival will go on sale to the general public on Friday.



The festival will take place across over 20 venues in Los Angeles, including the Hollywood Bowl, Greek Theatre, Hollywood Palladium and The Largo, with much of the festival primarily centered in Hollywood.



