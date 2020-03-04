

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - ADP Employment report, PMI Services Index and Beige Book report are the major announcements on Wednesday.



Recovery of Dow on Wednesday has added enthusiasm among investors.



The Corona casualties in China is declining, but spread of the disease to new geographies in the Middle East, Europe as well as U.S are worrying the markets. The investors are keenly following the deadly outbreak and its impacts on economy.



Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading positive.



Initial trend on U.S. Futures Index clearly point to a positive open.



As of 7.55 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 69.25 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 202.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 258.00 points.



The U.S. major averages finished Tuesday firmly in negative territory. The Dow tumbled 785.91 points or 2.9 percent to 25,917.41, the Nasdaq plunged 268.07 points or 3 percent to 8,684.09 and the S&P 500 slumped 86.86 points or 2.8 percent to 3,003.37.



On the economic front, ADP Employment Report for February will be issued at 8.15 am ET. The consensus is for 165,000, while it was 291,000 in the prior month.



PMI Services Index for February will be released at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is for 49.4, down from 53.4 in the prior month.



ISM Non-manufacturing Index for February will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 55.0, slightly down from 55.5 in January.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week will be revealed at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the crude oil inventories were up 0.5 million barrels, while Gasoline inventories were down 2.7 million barrels.



Beige Book report, that is produced two week before the monetary policy meetings of the Federal Open Market Committee, is expected at 2.00 pm ET.



Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday. China's Shanghai Composite index rose 18.77 points, or 0.63 percent, to 3,011.67. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index eased 0.24 percent to 26,222.07.



Japanese shares rose slightly. The Nikkei average edged up by 17.33 points to 21,100.06, while the broader Topix index ended down 0.17 percent at 1,502.50.



Australian markets ended sharply lower to hit a six-month closing low. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 fell 110.30 points, or 1.71 percent, to 6,325.40, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 113.10 points, or 1.74 percent, at 6,398.50.



European shares are trading positive. CAC 40 of France is adding 100.08 points 1.84 percent. DAX of Germany is gaining 206.30 points or 1.72 percent. FTSE 100 of England is up 133.66 points or 1.99 percent. Swiss Market Index is climbing 193.68 points or 1.89 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is progressing 1.74 percent.



