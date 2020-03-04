

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) said, for the second-quarter, the company projects: revenue between $760 million and $770 million, compared to the prior outlook of between $800 million and $820 million; and non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.34 at the midpoint of the updated revenue range, compared to the prior outlook of $1.46 at the midpoint of the prior revenue range.



'Although COVID-19 has caused no significant disruption within Skyworks' manufacturing operations to date, the current demand environment for our products has been negatively impacted by interruptions in global supply chains,' said Liam Griffin, CEO of Skyworks.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

