

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starbucks launched its new spring menu on Tuesday by adding new non-dairy beverages and breakfast wraps to menus at participating company-operated and licensed stores in the U.S.



The Seattle-based coffee chain's two new iced coconut milk drinks will expand the menu of non-dairy, iced beverages following the roll-out of two new non-dairy hot beverages in January.



The Iced Pineapple Matcha Drink is a blend of premium matcha green tea shaken with flavors of pineapple and ginger, along with coconut milk and ice. The Iced Golden Ginger Drink will feature ginger, pineapple and turmeric flavors, along with coconut milk and ice.



Starbucks is also introducing two new, protein-packed breakfast wraps. The Bacon, Sausage & Egg Wrap features double-smoked bacon, sausage, cage-free scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese and sous vide potatoes wrapped in a flour tortilla.



The meat-free Southwest Veggie Wrap combines cage-free scrambled eggs, black beans, sous vide potatoes, cotija cheese, pico de gallo, and jalapeño cream cheese, wrapped in a salsa tortilla.



Starbucks is also launching the new Nitro Cold Brew with Salted Honey Cold Foam for Nitro fans. The new flavor features toasted honey.



For people looking to enjoy coffee at home, Starbucks will roll out new products that will be available in grocery locations. This includes Starbucks Coffee with Golden Turmeric, which is a combination of turmeric and warm spices. It will be available in roast & ground and K-Cup forms.



In addition, Starbucks is launching a ready-to-drink or RTD Nitro Cold Brew in grocery and convenience stores nationwide. The new canned drink, infused with nitrogen, is available in black, dark caramel and vanilla sweet cream.



Evolution Fresh, a subsidiary of Starbucks, is introducing two juices - Vital Berry and Carrot Citrus Radiance. The new flavors are certified non-GMO, gluten-free, USDA Organic and Kosher, and made with no added sweeteners or artificial flavors.



Vital Berry is available nationwide at Whole Foods, Sprouts and select Starbucks locations, while Carrot Citrus Radiance is available at Sprouts.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

STARBUCKS-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de