Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 04.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 897113 ISIN: US02553E1064 Ticker-Symbol: AFG 
Tradegate
03.03.20
18:42 Uhr
11,400 Euro
-0,400
-3,39 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,100
12,300
22:59
12,300
12,400
22:02
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS
AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC11,400-3,39 %