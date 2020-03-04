

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $4.76 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $76.17 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $62.38 million or $0.37 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.6% to $1.31 billion from $1.24 billion last year.



American Eagle Outfitters Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Analysts Estimate: $0.36 -Revenue (Q4): $1.31 Bln vs. $1.24 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.20 to $0.22



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de