

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL):



-Earnings: $1.77 billion in Q4 vs. -$0.26 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $2.62 in Q4 vs. -$0.40 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Marvell Technology Group Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $116.72 million or $0.17 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.16 per share -Revenue: $717.67 million in Q4 vs. $744.80 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.11 to $0.17



