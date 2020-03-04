

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co. (BA) has unveiled its thrust-compounded helicopter for the U.S. Army's Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) program.



Boeing said its design is set to meet the Army's current mission needs while evolving as technologies and missions change. The thrust compounded single-main rotor helicopter boasts a six-bladed rotor system, a single engine, tandem seating and a modular, state-of-the-art cockpit with a reconfigurable large area display and autonomous capabilities.



'We're offering more than a helicopter - we're offering an affordable and fully integrated system for the Army, the mission and the future. We've blended innovation, ingenuity and proven rotorcraft experience with extensive testing and advanced analysis to offer a very compelling solution,' said Mark Cherry, vice president and general manager of Boeing's Phantom Works.



The U.S Army expects to award the contracts to two of the five competing teams at the end of March to build FARA prototypes for a competitive flyoff at the end of fiscal 2023.



FARA is intended to replace Boeing AH-64E Apaches now used in the armed reconnaissance role, with the first unit scheduled to be equipped in 2028.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

