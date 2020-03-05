

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer price inflation eased for the second month in a row in February, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index climbed 1.6 percent year-on-year in February, after a 1.8 percent increase in January.



Latest inflation was the slowest since April 2018, when it was 1.1 percent.



Inflation based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, or HICP, slowed to 1.3 percent in February from 1.7 percent in the previous month.



In February, the slowdown was driven by lower prices for motor fuels and clothing.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX