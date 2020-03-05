

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRWKF.PK) reported that its fiscal 2019 net profit declined to 33.8 million euros from 34.9 million euros, prior year. EBIT rose to 66.6 million euros from 62.6 million euros.



Fiscal 2019 sales were up 7.2 percent to 2.78 billion euros. Net sales increased by 5.9 percent (net of currency effects). Order intake was up by 2.8 percent (net of currency effects).



Fourth-quarter EBIT was 69.5 million euros compared to 103.7 million euros, previous year. Sales rose 0.9 percent (net of currency effects) to 882.0 million euros. Order intake increased by 2.1 percent in the fourth quarter (net of currency effects).



For fiscal 2020, Dräger expects net sales growth of between 1.0 percent and 4.0 percent (net of currency effects); and an EBIT margin of between 1.0 percent and 4.0 percent.



The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board will propose a dividend of 0.19 euros per preferred share and 0.13 euros per common share at the annual shareholders' meeting.



