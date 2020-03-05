

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German commercial broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 Media AG (PBSFF.PK) reported that its fiscal year 2019 net income rose 65% to 412 million euros from the previous year's 250 million euros, due to lower reconciling items than in the previous year.



But, adjusted net income declined by 28% or 154 million euros to 387 million euros.



EBITDA of the Group rose by 47% to 838 million euros from the prior year.



Annual revenues grew by 3% to 4.14 billion euros from the prior year. Organic revenues growth was 2%.



The Executive Committee is advising the Supervisory Board to propose a dividend of around 50% of adjusted net income or 0.85 euros per share to the Annual General Meeting for financial year 2019.



For 2020, the Group aims at further growth in full-year 2020 - on the basis of constant exchange rates and without portfolio changes - and at increasing Group revenues to 4.2 billion euros to 4.4 billion euros . In the base case scenario, the Group expects year-on-year revenue growth to around 4.3 billion euros.



The Group targets adjusted EBITDA of around 870 million euros in the base case scenario in full-year 2020.



