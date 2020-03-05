

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Medical technology business Smith & Nephew plc (SN.L, SNN) announced Thursday that its Chief Financial Officer Graham Baker will step down from the Board and his CFO role on April 30 in order to take up a new CFO role outside the healthcare sector.\



The company said it is at an advanced stage of appointing a new CFO. Until then, the company appointed Ian Melling, Senior Vice President Group Finance, as interim CFO, who will join the Executive Committee but not the Board.



Separately, Smith+Nephew announced the appointment of Rick Medlock as a Non-Executive Director. Medlock will join the Board and Audit Committee on April 9 at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting. Medlock will replace Robin Freestone as Chair of the Audit Committee later in the year. Robin will remain on the Board in his capacity as Senior Independent Director.



Smith+Nephew also announced that Vinita Bali will retire as a Non-Executive Director at the end of 2020, and Virginia Bottomley will retire as a Non-Executive Director at the Annual General Meeting in April 2021.



