

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Page Group plc (MPGPF.PK, PAGE.L) reported profit before tax of 144.2 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2019 compared to 142.3 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share was 32.2 pence compared to 32.4 pence. Operating profit rose 2.2% to 146.7 million pounds.



Fiscal year revenue increased to 1.65 billion pounds from 1.55 billion pounds, last year.



'Due primarily to the tough trading conditions seen in a number of the Group's markets, some of which are historically among the highest conversion markets in the Group, our conversion rate decreased slightly to 17.1%. EPS also declined marginally,' said Steve Ingham, CEO.



The Board has proposed an increase in the final dividend of 4.4% to 9.4 pence.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX