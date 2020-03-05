

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Kier Group plc (KIE.L) reported a pretax loss of 41.2 million pounds for the six months ended 31 December 2019 compared to a loss of 45.3 million pounds, prior year. Loss per share from continuing operations was 22.1 pence compared to a loss of 38.4 pence. Before exceptional items, operating profit increased to 46.7 million pounds from 41.9 million pounds, and earnings per share from continuing operations was 15.0 pence compared to 21.4 pence.



First half Group revenue declined to 1.82 billion pounds from 1.98 pounds, previous year.



