

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Old Mutual Limited (ODMTY.PK, OML.L) said that it expects adjusted headline earnings for fiscal year 2019 to increase by about 2% to 7% mainly driven by higher shareholder investment return in South Africa.



Adjusted headline earnings per share is expected to increase by approximately 4% to 9% to 202.9 - 212.6 cents in the fiscal year 2019 compared to 195.1 cents for the comparative period.



Annual results from Operations is expected to decrease by about 0% to 5% compared to the comparative period, a resilient outcome in the context of low economic growth in South Africa.



