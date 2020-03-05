

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dialight plc (DIA.L), a provider of industrial LED lighting, announced that Fariyal Khanbabi, Interim Chief Executive Officer and formerly Chief Financial Officer, has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.



David Blood, Chairman of Dialight, said, 'The Board have been impressed with her leadership over the last seven months and the considerable progress made in stabilising the Group and in the pace of execution of our corporate strategy.'



Dialight will announce its full year results on March 16.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DIALIGHT-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de