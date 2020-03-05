

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Capita plc (CPI.L) reported a loss before tax of 62.6 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2019 compared to profit of 272.6 million pounds, prior year. Loss per share from continuing operations was 4.18 pence compared to profit of 17.77 pence. Adjusted operating profit declined to 306.1 million pounds from 334.4 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations was 13.09 pence compared to 16.13 pence.



Fiscal year 2019 revenue declined to 3.68 billion pounds from 3.92 billion pounds, prior year. Adjusted revenue was 3.65 billion pounds, down 4% from last year.



'I am confident that, with the work done to date and investment made in 2019, we can deliver organic revenue growth for the first time in five years in 2020,' said Jon Lewis, CEO.



