

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spirent Communications plc. (SPT.L) reported that its profit attributable to owners of the parent company for the year ended 31 December 2019 rose to $78.0 million or 12.63 cents per share from $55.8 million or 9.05 cents per share in the prior year.



Profit before tax was $89.6 million up from $61.2 million in the prior year.



Revenue grew to $503.6 million from $476.9 million in the previous year.



The Board is confident that the Group will continue to see steady profitable growth in 2020. The target operating model of mid-single digit revenue growth, whilst broadly maintaining operating margin target of 17-19 per cent.



The company has proposed a 20 per cent increase to the full year dividend per share, from 4.49 cents to 5.39 cents.



