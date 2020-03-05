

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Henkel said it plans to reduce the carbon footprint of its production by 65 percent by 2025. It plans to achieve this by continuously improving its energy efficiency and by using electricity from renewable sources.



By 2040, Henkel aims to have converted all remaining fossil fuels used in production to climate-neutral alternatives and supply surplus carbon-neutral energy to third parties.



In addition, Henkel wants to leverage its brands and technologies to help customers, consumers and suppliers save 100 million tons of CO2 in a ten-year period up to 2025.



At the end of 2019, 85 percent of Henkel's packaging was recyclable or reusable The share of recycled plastic in Henkel's consumer goods packaging in Europe amounted to 12 percent.



All of Henkel's packaging will be recyclable or reusable by 2025.



By 2030, Henkel aims to become three times more efficient in its business activities compared to its environmental footprint in the base year 2010. This is the cornerstone of Henkel's sustainability strategy. By the end of 2019, Henkel has already increased its total efficiency by 56 percent (compared to 2010).



Henkel said it wants to enhance its positive social impact on communities - through 100 percent responsible sourcing, by leveraging its more than 50,000 engaged employees and by helping to improve 20 million lives globally by 2025.



