

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's industrial production declined for the straight fourth month in January, data from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Thursday.



Industrial production decreased 1.9 percent month-on-month, faster than the 0.6 percent drop in December. This was the fourth consecutive decrease.



On a yearly basis, industrial production fell 4.5 percent versus 3.2 percent drop in December.



Electricity and gas supply showed the biggest annual fall of 11 percent. Manufacturing dropped 3.6 percent, which was partially offset by a 10.7 percent rise in mining and quarrying.



