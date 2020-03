LONDON (dpa-AFX) - WPP plc (WPP.L, WPPGY) said that GroupM has acquired Sandtable, the data science company that specialises in behavioural analytics and advanced simulations. Deal terms are not disclosed.



Founded in 2009, Sandtable is headquartered in London and employs highly skilled data scientists, software engineers, behavioural scientists and strategic planners.



