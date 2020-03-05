

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The number of firms who expect the uncertainty caused by Brexit to take longer to resolve increased in February, survey data from the Bank of England showed on Wednesday.



In February, 76 percent of businesses expected uncertainty to persist until at least 2021, the monthly Decision Maker Panel survey of the central bank found. In January, the proportion was 59 percent.



The DMP survey was conducted between February 7 and 21 among the Chief Financial Officers for small, medium and large UK businesses.



Further, the survey showed that 23 percent of respondents said extra requirements were not relevant as they do not trade with the EU.



