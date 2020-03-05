

NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Abbott (ABT) said Thursday that it has received CE Mark for the new FlexNav delivery system for the company's Portico transcatheter aortic valve implantation system, enabling marketing authorization in Europe.



Transcatheter aortic valve replacement is a minimally invasive alternative to surgical aortic valve replacement for patients at high or extreme risk for open heart surgery who are diagnosed with severe aortic stenosis, a condition which restricts blood flow through the valve.



While valve technology improvements have helped reduce adverse events and improve patient outcomes, improvements to delivery systems are critical to improving the placement and positioning of the valve.



The Portico Transcatheter Aortic Valve and FlexNav Delivery System are approved for investigational use only in the U.S.



