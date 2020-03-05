Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien
Goldpreis mit starker Erholung – Treasury Metals sorgt mit Spitzenergebnissen für Kursfantasie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 904533 ISIN: US74834L1008 Ticker-Symbol: QDI 
Tradegate
05.03.20
13:02 Uhr
103,00 Euro
-1,00
-0,96 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
104,00
105,00
17:34
104,00
105,00
17:33
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC103,00-0,96 %