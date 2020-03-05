

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) revealed a profit for first quarter that declined from last year.



The company's profit came in at $90.5 million, or $1.82 per share. This compares with $103.2 million, or $2.07 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.9% to $646.2 million from $628.1 million last year.



The Cooper Companies, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q1): $2.69 vs. $2.88 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $646.2 Mln vs. $628.1 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $12.80 - $13.20 Full year revenue guidance: $2,767 - $2,817 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

COOPER COMPANIES-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de