Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien
Goldpreis mit starker Erholung – Treasury Metals sorgt mit Spitzenergebnissen für Kursfantasie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 867409 ISIN: US2166484020 Ticker-Symbol: CP6 
Tradegate
05.03.20
17:46 Uhr
292,00 Euro
-12,00
-3,95 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
COOPER COMPANIES Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COOPER COMPANIES 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
288,00
290,00
22:31
290,00
292,00
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
COOPER COMPANIES
COOPER COMPANIES Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COOPER COMPANIES292,00-3,95 %