Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 06.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien
Goldpreis mit starker Erholung – Treasury Metals sorgt mit Spitzenergebnissen für Kursfantasie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850561 ISIN: US1344291091 Ticker-Symbol: CSC 
Tradegate
05.03.20
15:41 Uhr
47,745 Euro
+0,355
+0,75 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
46,960
47,340
05.03.
46,995
47,580
05.03.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CAMPBELL SOUP
CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY47,745+0,75 %