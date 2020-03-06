

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Gap Inc. (GPS) Thursday said it has appointed Old Navy division head Sonia Syngal as the company's new Chief Executive Officer, effective March 23.



Syngal has been with Gap since 2004, after previously working at Sun Microsystems and Ford Motor Co.



'It's an honor to build on this company's rich heritage and lead our nearly 130,000 employees in transforming our business and operations to successfully compete in the future,' Syngal said in a statement. 'I'm committed to fully realizing the potential of our portfolio and the advantage of our scale, with a focus on strengthening the love that our millions of customers have for our brands.'



'To lead the company into its next chapter, we sought a dynamic leader who could bring a deep respect for our customers and make the decisions necessary to deliver value from our portfolio of brands over the long term,' said Bob Fisher, interim Gap Inc. CEO and current chair of the Gap Inc. Board of Directors.



Gap also said it intends to promote board member Bobby Martin to executive chairman, and added two new members to the board, including Elizabeth Smith and Amy Miles, effective April 1.



