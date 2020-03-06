

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan total labor cash earnings rose in January after falling in the preceding month, data from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare showed on Friday.



Total cash earnings rose 1.5 percent year-on-year in January, after a revised 0.2 percent fall in December. Economists had expected a 0.2 percent increase.



Contractual gross earnings increased 1.2 percent in January, and special cash earnings grew 10.4 percent.



Real cash earnings rose 0.7 percent in January, after a revised 1.1 percent fall in the previous month. Economists had expected a 0.5 percent decline.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX