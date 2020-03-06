

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lake Zurich, Illinois-based ECHO Inc. is recalling certain Backpack blowers and replacement straps citing laceration and impact risks, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a statement.



The recall involves about 67,700 units of ECHO and Shindaiwa brand 2-cycle gas powered commercial backpack blowers with shoulder straps. It also includes about 6,600 replacement straps.



The agency noted that the blower's shoulder straps, plastic buckles, or the anti-static ground wire can be drawn into the blower fan and fan housing. This could result in plastic pieces expelled from the machine.



The recall was initiated after receiving 62 reports of incidents, including one minor injury, when pieces of blower were expelled from the machine, hitting a consumer in the neck.



The affected products were manufactured in the United States by Echo. They were sold at independent ECHO and Shindaiwa outdoor power equipment dealers and online through HomeDepot and Grainger between August 2018 and February 2020. The selling price was about $600 for blowers and $30 for replacement straps.



The customers can find model and serial numbers on the blower's engine block. The ECHO or Shindaiwa logo appears on the shoulder strap, while the replacement strap part number appears on the plastic bag at the time of sale.



The company urged the consumers to return the recalled products to an authorized ECHO or Shindaiwa dealer for a free repair.



In similar recalls, citing laceration hazard, Step2 Co. LLC in late February called back about 20,500 units of Little Helper's children's grocery shopping carts, and Libbey Glass in January recalled about 44,300 milk bottles.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX