

Estonia's consumer price inflation rose in February, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 2.0 percent year-on-year in February, after a 1.6 percent rise in January. In December, inflation was 1.8 percent.



Inflation was mainly affected the most by more expensive food and non-alcoholic beverages. Electricity were cheaper, while petrol and diesel fuel were more expensive, the agency reported.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.5 percent in February, after a 0.4 percent decline in the previous month.



