

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca plc (AZN.L, AZN) said the Phase III DANUBE trial for Imfinzi and Imfinzi plus tremelimumab in metastatic bladder cancer did not meet primary endpoints. The company said safety and tolerability profiles for Imfinzi and the combination with tremelimumab were consistent with previous trials.



José Baselga, Executive Vice President, Oncology R&D, said: 'The results from this trial will inform our comprehensive Phase III development programme in bladder cancer. We look forward to the results of the Phase III NILE trial also in the 1st-line metastatic setting, and we continue to advance clinical trials for patients at earlier stages of the disease.'



