

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's industrial production fell in January after rising in the preceding month, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Friday.



Industrial production declined a seasonally adjusted 2.6 percent month-on-month in January, after a 6.9 percent rise in December. In November, output decreased 5.7 percent.



Production in mechanical engineering fell by 20.7 percent annually in January, and those of capital goods and metal decreased by 8.6 percent and 6.2 percent, respectively.



In the three months ended January, industrial production fell 1.9 percent from the preceding three months.



Industrial turnover declined 1.5 percent monthly in January and rose 1.1 percent in the January quarter.



