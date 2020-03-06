

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chicago, Illinois -based Vita Food Products, Inc. has recalled Vita Wild Herring in Wine Sauce for potential mislabeling and undeclared milk, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a statement. The products contain sour cream and, therefore, may contain milk, a known allergen.



The recall involves up to 8,376 individual plastic jars of 32 ounce Vita Wild Herring in Wine Sauce.



The FDA said, 'Mislabeled products that are subject to recall will be obvious to consumers because the recalled product's white sour cream sauce can be seen through the clear plastic jar even though the label may state 'Vita Wild Herring in Wine Sauce'.



The health regulator noticed that people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk may get serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled products. However, the company has not received reports of any illnesses related to these products till date.



The affected product comes under single lot number 03609, which can be found on the backside of the jar at the bottom of the label. It has the Best if used before date of June 26. The product was sent to retailers nation wide beginning on January 13.



The company asked the consumers allergic to milk or has a sensitivity to milk not to consume the recalled product.



In similar incidents, the FDA recently announced that New Capstone, Inc. recalled certain packages of Restructure vanilla protein powder and Whole Foods Market, owned by e-commerce giant Amazon, recalled select Green Chile Chicken Tamales across 24 states. Both recalls were due to the possible presence of undeclared milk.



Choice Products USA, LLC in late February had recalled Peanut Butter Cookie Dough as milk chocolate chips contain undeclared milk.



