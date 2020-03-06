

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's retail sales remained stable in January, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Friday.



Retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted remained unchanged month-on-month in January, after a 0.5 percent rise in December.



Sales of non-food goods fell 0.4 percent on month in January, while sales of food goods rose 0.8 percent.



On an annual basis, retail sales rose 1.4 percent in January, following a 0.8 percent increase in the previous month.



In volume terms, retail sales rose 0.1 percent monthly in January, after a 0.5 percent increase in the prior month.



On a yearly basis, retail sales volume increased 1.3 percent in January, following a 0.5 percent rise in the preceding month.



