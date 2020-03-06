

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's manufacturing output rose for the first time in three months in January, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Friday.



Manufacturing output rose 5.7 percent month-on-month in January, after a 6.5 percent decrease in December.



Industrial production increased 5.8 percent monthly in January, reversing a 6.0 percent decrease in the previous month.



On an annual basis, manufacturing output rose 0.4 percent in January, after a 3.6 percent increase in the previous month.



Industrial production increased 1.2 percent year-on-year in January, slower than 3.9 percent rise in the previous month.



Data also showed that the industrial turnover rose 16.0 percent monthly and 14.7 percent from a year ago.



