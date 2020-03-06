

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The theatrical release of new James Bond movie 'No Time To Die' has been delayed by seven months.



The film's producers announced that the release will be postponed until November 2020.



'No Time To Die', James Bond movie no. 25, was scheduled to premier at U.S. cinemas on April 8, with a traditional earlier release in the UK and the rest of the world on April 3.



The film, from Albert R. Broccoli's EON Productions, Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios, and Universal Pictures International, is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga.



MGM, Universal and Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said in a statement that the decision was taken after 'careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace.'



Although it did not mention any specific reason behind it, the global theatrical marketplace is currently in the grip of the coronavirus outbreak.



Around 70,000 theaters in China, which is the worst affected country by the COVID-19 outbreak, are currently closed.



The Chinese theaters are a potential marketplace for Hollywood productions.



Cinemas in many other parts of the world, including Japan, South Korea and Italy - the countries that are hard-hit by the disease, have been temporarily closed over fear of the spread of the virus.



MGM is distributing the film in the United States, while Universal will distribute the film in the UK and internationally.



The film's release dates were postponed multiple times after Oscar-winning director Danny Boyle dropped out due to 'creative differences' with the producers.



Daniel Craig will return to play the 007 spy for the fifth and the last time.



Lea Seydoux is reprising her still-mysterious Madeleine Swann character, while 'Bohemian Rhapsody' fame Rami Malek stars as a villain.



