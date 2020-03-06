

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Joules USA, Inc. recalled about 12,300 units of Children's pajamas and robes for possible violation of Federal Flammability Standard and burn hazard, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a statement. This includes 300 units sold in Canada.



The company said the children's garments failed to meet the federal flammability standard for children's sleepwear, requiring sleepwear to be either snug-fitting or flame resistant, leading to the risk of burn injuries to children.



The recall involves 44 lots of Joules girls' and boys' pajamas and robes sold in multiple prints and sizes. Joules is printed on the sewn-in neck label, with item numbers printed on the wash care label.



Joules USA is yet to receive any reports of incidents or injuries involving the pajamas and robes in reference.



The company has advised consumers to immediately stop using the recalled garments, and contact Joules USA for a full refund.



The garments, manufactured in in China and Hong Kong, were imported to the U.S. and distributed by Joules USA of New York and Joules Ltd. of England. They were sold at Children's boutiques across the U.S. and online at www.joulesusa.com from November 2017 through December 2019 for between $20 and $70.



In February 2020, K-Apparel had recalled about 2,200 units of Children's Lounge Pants for similar burn injury risk to children. These pajamas also failed to meet the federal flammability standard. These lounge pants were manufactured in South Korea.



Earlier in August 2019, SAMpark LLC had recalled 185 Children's 100 percent cotton knit, two-piece short-sleeve top and pant pajama sets for burn injury risk to children. These pajamas also failed to meet the federal flammability standard.



